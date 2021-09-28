Strictly's Tom Fletcher breaks silence following positive COVID – 'I am so gutted' The star and his partner, Amy Dowden, will return for week 3

Tom Fletcher has revealed he is 'so sorry' and 'so gutted' to be missing the two final McFly shows due to his positive COVID diagnosis.

Strictly's Amy Dowden breaks silence after positive COVID test

Speaking to fans in a two-minute-long Instagram video, the 33-year-old reassured fans that, although he is self-isolating, he feels fine but is "gutted" to be letting his fans down.

Tom Fletcher breaks silence after testing positive for COVID

"Hi all, I know that a lot of you have seen by now that I tested positive for Covid. Thank you so much for all your messages, I'm fine," the clip began.

"But it means that I'm obviously isolating, and I can't finish the McFly tour, which I am sorry, so gutted about, it hurts so much letting you guys down, you have no idea."

The star has been supported by his wife, Giovanna Fletcher

The father-of-three went on to explain the shows would be going on and announced that a "good friend of ours" will be standing in for Tom.

The star also apologised for missing week 2 of Strictly. "I'm sorry to all of the Strictly team, to my fellow contestants, my brilliant partner Amy. I'm sending you loads of love Amy. I'll be watching you all Saturday, cheering you all on."

He then jokingly added: "I'll be back for week 3. Amy, I'm going to dance my little human heels off to hopefully get more than a four from Craig."

Tom and Amy will miss week two

Captioning the clip, he added: "Huge thanks to @tomabisgold for stepping in for me on these @mcflymusic shows. You're smashing it dude. It's not always easy but McFLY’s here forever…one way or another! Sending my best to all the @bbcstrictly team and looking forward to getting back on that dance floor with you @amy_dowden. X."

His Strictly colleagues rushed to comment, with Amy writing: "Rest up partner! X."

Johannes Radebe added: "Rest darling."