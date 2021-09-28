Strictly Come Dancing week two dances announced - but who has Couple’s Choice? This weekend will see the first couple leave the Strictly dance floor

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the dance styles the celebrities and their professional partners will be taking on this Saturday, and we can wait to see them all in action! So who is dancing to what in the first show that will have a vote-off? Find out here…

Going from the very top of the leaderboard with 34 points, let’s kick things off with AJ and Kai, who will be performing a Foxtrot to Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse. Meanwhile, Adam and Katya, who followed the top pair with 30 points, will be dancing the Quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet. Tilly and Nikita will be taking on the Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two, and Sara and Aljaz will perform a Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream of Me.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Fletcher will be missing week two after testing positive for COVID

Judi and Graziano will perform a Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul, Katie and Gorka will be jiving to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo, Nina and Neil will perform the Tango to Would I Lie to You? by the Eurythmics, and Rose and Giovanni will be taking on the Salsa to Cuba by The Gibson Brothers. We can’t wait to see what they do with their routines!

Excited to find out what the remaining contestants will be doing? Robert and Dianne will be dancing the Tango to La Cumparsita, Ugo and Oti will be performing Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces, Dan and Nadiya will dance the Paso Doble to Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag N Bone Man, Rhys and Nancy will perform the Cha Cha to Reach Out, I’ll Be There by Human Nature, and John and Johannas will also be performing the Cha Cha to Starstruck by Years and Years.

Finally, Greg and Karen will be the first pair to take on a Couple’s Choice performance, and although we have yet to find out the exact style, they will be dancing to If You Could Read My Mind. Any theories?

