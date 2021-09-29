Dan Walker leaves fans in hysterics after Strictly reveals 'secret mics' The broadcaster was making the most out of his performance!

Dan Walker has left fans in hysterics after Strictly Come Dancing released his "secret mic" audio from Saturday night.

Each week, the team behind the show release the audio from the professional dancers and contestants during their live performances which isn't heard on our TV screens – with some hilarious results.

The video was shared on BBC's official Instagram account and many followers in the comments picked up on Dan's singing during his quickstep with Nadiya Bychkova. In the clip, the broadcaster could be seen singing along to the chorus of Everybody Needs Somebody to Love by the Blues Brothers before saying to his partner, "Hello! Hi! How are you?" which tickled many followers.

One person wrote in the comments: "Dan singing is so me," followed by a laughing-face emoji. A second fan commented: "Obsessed with Dan Walker in this to be fair," as a third said: "Made me howl!" A fourth added: "'Hello. Hi. How are you?' - Got me so good."

Many other dancers in the video made fans laugh. Neil Jones, who is paired with actress Nina Wadia, sparked a huge reaction after he made up witty lines for his celebrity partner to remember including "table top" and "grannies knickers"!

One person said: "The secret mics are my favourite posts!" as another agreed, writing: "These are the best bits! Neil always has the funniest ones!"

Dan was singing along during his routine

Meanwhile, Strictly is hoping this weekend's show runs smoothly after it was announced on Sunday that Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden would not be performing this weekend after testing positive for COVID.

The McFly star told his followers on social media that he was resting at home and isolating therefore would not be present in week two, but is hoping to return in week three.

"I'm sorry to all of the Strictly team, to my fellow contestants, my brilliant partner Amy. I'm sending you loads of love Amy. I'll be watching you all Saturday, cheering you all on," he said on Instagram.

He then jokingly added: "I'll be back for week 3. Amy, I'm going to dance my little human heels off to hopefully get more than a four from Craig."

