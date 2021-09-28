Dan Walker reveals his worries about his next dance in candid post We're sure he'll be fine!

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker blew fans away last Saturday night when he performed a show-stopping quickstep with professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Although Dan was pleased with that performance, he's tried to lower expectations ahead of his next dance as he spoke candidly about his worries. The presenter shared a photo of him and Nadiya beaming at the camera, but his smile masked his true feelings.

"Thanks for all the lovely comments about our quickstep last weekend," he wrote. "I'll be honest with you… it's hard going this week. I'm really busy with work and - so far - despite @nadiyabychkova being brilliant - not much is going in."

He added: "It's incredibly technical and I have to get my body into all sorts of positions it has never been in before. It's amazing how much work goes in to making it look like it isn't much work.

"Hopefully we'll have it in decent shape by the weekend #TeamWalkova."

The show has announced the routines that our celebs will be performing, and Dan and Nadiya will be aiming to impress viewers with the powerful paso doble.

Despite Dan's worries, fans rallied around him, adamant that the 44-year-old would pull it off. "You are doing great my friend," said one, while a second advised: "Looking forward to the performance, don't over think it!"

Dan has worries over his next dance

A third added: "You were amazing! Sure with some practise it will go in! Go on Dan," and a fourth wrote: "Picture yourself doing it effortlessly and you'll do it."

The star has already managed to impress his harshest critic – and we don't mean Craig – as he revealed his daughter had the sweetest reaction to his dance debut.

Speaking about the moment on BBC Breakfast, he shared: "Suzie had like tears pouring out of her eyes. Proper tears of joy. And she gave me this lovely little wave to say, 'well done dad'.

The star impressed last week with a nifty quickstep

"That was one of the highlights of my entire life. She absolutely loved it and she's the one - and her brother and sister - that's why I decided to do the programme because they were desperate to watch it.

"So that, for me, was perfect. The dance was great, I really enjoyed it, but that's what it's all about."

Dad-of-three Dan also touched upon the shock news that co-stars Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore miss the next show.

"I know they're both gutted," he revealed. "And they're following the procedures - as we all are at the moment."

