Grand Designs' Kevin McCloud almost chose a very different career path The TV star has been presenting the Channel 4 show for more than 20 years

Kevin McCloud is a recognisable face on our screens thanks to his presenting duties on Channel 4's long-running property programme Grand Designs.

But did you know that he originally sought out a career in a completely different field before turning his hand to architecture? Find out more below…

WATCH: Kevin McCloud talks the problem with some Grand Designs houses

Kevin has been presenting the hit Channel 4 show Grand Designs since 1999 and so has spent over two decades helping intrepid individuals attempt to transform their properties into the home of their dreams. He landed the role after appearing on the likes of BBC Two's Homefront alongside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Diarmuid Gavin.

He frequently starred on the show as a guest presenter, offering his top tips when it comes to home renovations and DIY, putting his art and architecture degree from Cambridge University to good use.

However, it turns out the 62-year-old nearly gave up his place at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, after spending some time abroad following his A-Levels.

Speaking in a new interview, Kevin revealed that during his gap year, he travelled to Italy where he worked on a farm and studied singing at the Florence Conservatory of Music.

Kevin has revealed he almost pursued a career in music

Music was a passion of his, and his parents had even met while singing together in a chapel choir. They passed their talent down to their son, and following his year-long stay in Italy, he was offered a permanent place at the prestigious music school.

However, Kevin ultimately decided against pursuing music and chose to specialise in architecture. According to The Guardian, "he wrote to his father to tell him he wouldn't be returning to start his degree at Cambridge University," which prompted his father to write a "pretty stiff" letter in return which persuaded his son not to squander his chance at studying at one of the UK's top universities.

"Because he'd come from a very challenging background, and so for him to actually go to university was a big thing," Kevin explained.

It seems that Kevin doesn't regret his choice, though. Thanks to his decades of television work, as well as his related property investments, he has amassed quite an incredible fortune. Alongside hosting the popular Channel 4 property programme, the star owns his own architectural company, called MCC3 Ltd, which turned over profits of more than £3million in 2019 alone.

