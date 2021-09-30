Rylan Clark-Neal makes heartbreaking change with latest TV appearance following split from husband The presenter is divorcing his husband of six years, Dan Neal

Rylan Clark-Neal made his long-awaited return to TV this week on Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two, much to the delight of fans.

The 32-year-old made the decision to step back from his TV and radio presenting duties earlier this year in the wake of his split from husband Dan Neal and even missed out on hosting Eurovision.

WATCH: Rylan Clark-Neal shares rare clip inside his epic home

However, the presenter decided to make a heartbreaking change to both his appearance and his name.

At the start of the episode, the presenter simply as Rylan, while new co-host Janette Manrara and the rest of the cast were given their full names, suggesting that he may be dropping 'Neal' from his name. At the end of the episode, the credits also only referred to him as Rylan.

Throughout the show, the star could also be seen without his wedding ring for the first time. Rylan has been wearing the silver wedding band gifted from his ex Dan throughout their split. He was last spotted wearing it in an Instagram picture taken on 4 September to mark his return to Radio 2 after a ten-week absence.

Rylan is back on screens presenting It Takes Two with Janette Manrara

Rylan confirmed the end of his six-year marriage to Dan back in June. At the time, he released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through the spin-off show Bit On The Side. The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and were married in November 2015.

They tied the knot in a small ceremony in front of close friends and family, including Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, and Matt and Emma Willis.

