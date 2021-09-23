Rylan Clark-Neal shares cryptic post about people taking 'advantage' following marriage split The star confirmed the end of his marriage in June

Rylan Clark-Neal has got fans talking with a cryptic post shared on his Instagram Stories.

The 32-year-old - who split from husband Dan Neal in June - shared a quote with his 1.4 million followers on Wednesday which read: "What's wrong with being too nice?

"People will always try to take advantage of it until you aren't nice at all." It's not clear what the TV star was referring to in his post.

Rylan only recently returned to the spotlight following a hiatus from social media in the wake of his marriage breakdown. Last week, he posted on Twitter after a five-month absence with a tongue-in-cheek post that read: "So… what did I miss?"

Rylan and Dan started dating in 2013 and were married two years later

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through the spin-off show, Bit On The Side. The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and were married in November 2015.

Then in June came the shock news that the couple had decided to go their separate ways. At the time, Rylan admitted to The Sun: "I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

The couple announced the end of their six-year marriage in June

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Rylan is now back to focusing on his work. Last week, he co-hosted The One Show with Ronan Keating, and is set to front Strictly's spin-off BBC2 show It Takes Two with former pro dancer Janette Manrara, which will kick off on Monday.

