Rylan Clark-Neal inundated with support as he makes comeback following split from husband

Rylan Clark-Neal has made his return to the airwaves following a ten-week absence, much to the delight of fans.

The 32-year-old made the decision to step back from his TV and Radio presenting duties back in June in the wake of his split from husband Dan Neal in order to prioritise his mental health.

Sitting in for Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 show on Saturday afternoon, the star shared a snap from Broadcasting House.

"Back on the @bbcradio2 air in 30 mins. So excited to be back with you all," he captioned the photo, which showed him looking suave in a black polo neck and jeans. On his left hand, his stunning wedding ring from Dan could be seen.

His famous friends and followers were quick to respond, with hundreds taking to the comment section to show their support. Celebrity chef Romy Gill sweetly wrote: "So good to see you smiling my lovely friend @rylan."

This Morning host Eammon Holmes added: "Hit it out of the Park Son ! Welcome back," while Strictly star Tess Daly simply left a trio of heart emojis.

Rylan has been keeping a low profile on social media since he confirmed the end of his six-year marriage to Dan back in June. At the time, Rylan admitted to The Sun: "I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through the spin-off show Bit On The Side. The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and were married in November 2015.

They tied the knot in a small ceremony in front of close friends and family, including Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, and Matt and Emma Willis.

