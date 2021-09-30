Dan Walker reveals what Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova really said during debut dance The BBC Breakfast star gave a new insight

Dan Walker has responded to the release of his 'secret mic' audio from Saturday night in the best possible way!

The BBC Breakfast star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of his dance with partner Nadiya Bychkova - and admitted that the audio recordings hadn't captured everything exchanged between the pair.

WATCH: Dan Walker leaves fans in hysterics with his singing during Strictly performance

Dan wrote: "I do love the Strictly microphones! Sadly they missed out all the times @nadiyabychkova yelled STRETCHY BOSS at me. I only managed to sing a tiny bit of it before I ran out of puff.

"There will be a lot of shouting during the paso this weekend I think… #HiHelloHowAreYou."

Dan gave an insight into his debut dance with Nadiya

In his secret mic clip, Dan could be seen singing along to the chorus of Everybody Needs Somebody to Love by the Blues Brothers before saying to his partner, "Hello! Hi! How are you?" which tickled many followers.

Nadiya was among the first to respond to Dan's new post, writing, "Loving it," along with crying laughing emojis. "'Hello. Hi. How are you?' This is amazing - whatever works for you!" another follower remarked.

The Strictly couple are set to perform the Paso Doble

"So much chat!!" remarked another, and a fourth stated: "I can't like this enough times! Go Dan and Nadiya!"

Dan, 44, and Nadiya, 32, are now working hard to prepare for week two, which will see them take to the dance floor to perform the Paso Doble.

Dan and Nadiya scored 24 points for their Quickstep

The couple impressed viewers and the judges with their opening dance - scoring 24 points for their Quickstep. But no one was prouder than Dan's family, who were sat in the audience.

Revealing his daughter's immediate reaction to his dance floor debut, Dan shared: "Suzie had like tears pouring out of her eyes. Proper tears of joy. And she gave me this lovely little wave to say, 'well done dad'.

Nadiya pictured with Dan's three children

"That was one of the highlights of my entire life. She absolutely loved it and she's the one - and her brother and sister - that's why I decided to do the programme because they were desperate to watch it.

"So that, for me, was perfect. The dance was great, I really enjoyed it, but that's what it's all about."

