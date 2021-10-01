Fans have same complaint about Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie, The Guilty Have you watched the Netflix film?

Fans have been rushing to watch The Guilty, a remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name, ever since it landed on Netflix earlier this month.

And with a gripping plot and Hollywood movie star Jake Gyllenhaal at the helm, it's no wonder that the movie has, overall, been well-received by film fanatics.

However, some viewers have been taking to social media to express that one aspect of the movie didn't quite float their boat. Warning! Spoilers ahead…

WATCH: Netflix's official trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie, The Guilty

Many have been giving their verdict of The Guilty, and it seems the ending proved unsatisfactory for some. One person summed it up in a tweet: "My initial thoughts on #TheGuilty... It was compelling movie throughout. Well acted, suspenseful but totally bums at the resolution.

"I thought of so many ways of telling a more satisfying ending. It felt super contained, small scale & intense. Just missed the landing for me."

Another echoed this, writing: "#TheGuilty features a powerhouse performance from Jake Gyllenhaal, and is filled with tension and angst, but the film really dropped off for me within the final 20 mins."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Sometimes you just need a budget for three rooms and one legit good actor to pull off a movie. Not sure how I feel about the ending but in general I'd say it is worth one watch."

Have you watched The Guilty yet?

The Guilty focuses on 911 call operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) who, over the course of one day, tries his best to save a caller, Emily, who is in grave danger after being 'abducted' by her husband, Henry – but soon the tables begin to turn in an unexpected way.

One big twist in the movie came when we learn that Henry had not kidnapped his wife, but in fact was taking his wife, Emily, who had recently been treated at a psychiatric institution, away from their family after she hurt their son, Oliver.

After much back and forth, Joe realised he had been helping the wrong person all along. Eventually, the authorities find Emily, who was about to jump to her death, and soon intervene - taking her son, Oliver, to hospital to save his life.

Some fans were unimpressed with the ending

While this is going on, Joe is battling with the fact that he has a trial the following day for shooting a 19-year-old man while on duty, in which he intended to plead not guilty. However, the film ends with Joe then deciding he wants to tell the truth. The audience then learn that he was in fact guilty, and changed his plea at court.

Despite some thinking the ending fell short, others were impressed. One person tweeted: "#TheGuilty on Netflix had me go through a rollercoaster of emotions. Jake Gyllenhaal's performance is just *chef's kiss*. What a great actor he is."

A second said: "#TheGuilty is one of the most intense 90 minutes I have ever witnessed. Jake Gyllenhaal is absolutely perfect in this… it might be my favorite performance of his. And that 'twist' ending… my goodness! I loved it."

