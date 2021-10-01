Who is Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck married to? The actor has been married twice

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck has been a regular face on screens for many years now, and is known for many iconic roles including Thomas Magnum in the '80s hit Magnum, P.I., Peter Mitchell in Three Men and a Baby - and, of course, Richard, Monica's much older boyfriend in Friends.

But how much do we know about the incredible actor when the cameras are off? Find out more about Tom Selleck's love life here…

Marriage to Jacqueline Ray: 1971 - 1982

Tom tied the knot for the first time to model and actress Jacqueline Ray in 1971 and the two were together for over a decade before they announced their split. While the couple did not have children, while together Tom adopted Jacqueline's son from a previous relationship and continues to act as a father figure for him.

Marriage to Jillie Mack: 1987 - present

Following his divorce from Jacqueline, Tom travelled to London to film his next movie. While there, he caught the West End show Cats - and went back to watch the production more than 12 times! However, It wasn't the elaborate cat-costumes or catchy tunes that caught Tom's eye, but one of the show's high-energy dancers. He later admitted he went to the show night after night to watch performer Jillie Joan Mack who was playing Rumpleteazer.

Speaking about the time, Tom's Lassiter co-star Jane Seymour told People: "He kept telling me how great Cats was. I thought it was good, but I couldn't see myself going back a dozen times."

Despite being 14 years younger than the Magnum P.I. star, Jillie agreed to go on a date with Tom and the two quickly hit it off. In 1987, after five years together the couple wed in complete secrecy in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. According to People, the couple adopted aliases and even the minister performing the service didn't know he was marrying one of the biggest television stars of the time until minutes before. Tom also revealed that the only photos of the ceremony that exist were taken on a polaroid camera so that snaps of the special moment couldn't be leaked to the press.

The happy couple welcomed their first and only child together, a daughter named Hannah, the following year. They bought a 65-acre avocado ranch in California's Hidden Valley to raise her away from the spotlight. Tom also scaled back on work to spend more time with his new wife and baby at the ranch that was formerly owned by Dean Martin - and they still live there today.

"I quit Magnum to have a family," he admitted to People. "It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that."

