Strictly's Tom Fletcher reveals frustration as he misses live show: 'It's a tough day' The McFly star and his partner Amy Dowden tested positive for COVID 19 earlier this week

Tom Fletcher has shared his frustration after missing out on Saturday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing, after both he and his partner Amy Dowden tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, the McFly star revealed that he "desperately" wished he was able to take part in the show and expressed his frustration at missing the episode.

"Today is a tough day," he said, speaking to camera. "It's Strictly day, I'm going to watching tonight, cheering everyone on. Desperately, desperately wishing I was there dancing."

The father-of-three star picked up his phone again to send a message of support to his fellow contestants minutes before the BBC One show kicked off. He said: "I'm obviously so gutted I'm not there and it's been tough, but I'm so excited to watch everyone.

Tom and Amy have sadly had to pull out of the second live show

"Genuinely really excited, can't wait to see everyone dance and as much as it hurts that I'm not there dancing with Amy, and I know Amy feels that too, I really want to enjoy watching everyone dance."

The 33-year-old added: "I know how hard has been working and I'll be screaming and cheering everyone on."

Last Sunday, it was revealed that both Tom and Amy would have to miss the show after they both tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from the BBC read: "Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19. The pair are now self-isolating separately, following the latest government guidelines.

"While they will both miss Saturday's live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

Tom also pulled out of a performance with his group, McFly, on Sunday evening but has been well cared for by his wife Giovanna Fletcher and their three kids, Buzz, Buddy and Max, whilst self-isolating and back on the dancefloor next week!

