Greg Wise is thrilling viewers on Strictly Come Dancing, and the star emotionally dedicated his latest dance to his sister, Clare, who passed away from cancer.

Greg and Karen danced a Couple's Choice disco routine and during the VT, Greg spoke movingly about his sister who loved the music genre. "Clare would always have banging disco music on whenever you came around," he told Karen, adding: "So I want to dedicate it to my sister, the disco diva."

WATCH: Greg and his son Tindy share family secrets

The star then went on to say how important family was to him, and that an "important" part of that family was his sister.

Clare was diagnosed with breast cancer, but sadly the illness spread to her bones, and she died in 2016, a year after she received her initial diagnosis.

"It's one of the hardest things when you are with someone you love witnessing their pain and their fear and to work out what you are able to do to mitigate that," he said.

Greg moved in with Clare in 2015 to look after her, and even helped run her blog where she spoke about her life with cancer.

The couple performed their Couple’s Choice to ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ by Ultra Naté

Ahead of the routine, he added: "I think my sis will be absolutely thrilled that I'm doing this because of her and I hope that she will be laughing like crazy."

Following the end of the emotional and moving routine, Greg was seen in tears as he and Karen embraced. As he went to receive his critiques, Tess had to make sure he was alright as the star's adopted children applauded him.

The star got a lot of praise from the judges – minus Craig – and ultimately ended up with a score of 23.

Greg's sister sadly died from cancer in 2016

When Greg was announced as a contestant, he spoke about how he was doing the show in honour of his sister.

"My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly 5 years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

"I will channel her, as her bro can't dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh..."

