John Barrowman has yet to speak out about losing his gig on Dancing on Ice following backlash after apologising for historic incidents of exposing himself on set. ITV released a statement that read: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.”

While John has yet to speak out about losing out on the role, with his team issuing a statement which read: “John is thrilled to be returning to work for ITV as host on the new All Star Musicals” without mentioning the Dancing on Ice news, he has made set his Twitter account to private.

WATCH: John Barrowman celebrates getting second COVID jab

The actor’s name has been trending on the social media platform since the news was announced that he would be leaving the ice skating competition, with one person writing: “Absolutely crazy that there are people sticking up for John Barrowman. We’re all innocent until proven guilty, but I wouldn’t be jumping at the chance to defend someone who’s lost their job for repeatedly exposing themselves.”

The actor has set his Twitter account to private

Another added: “So if reports are to be believed John Barrowman has been sacked from Dancing on Ice after it was alleged he had a reputation for flashing his co-stars, going back years. But ITV are giving him another big gig? Tell me again how sex crimes damage a man's career.”

John previously apologised for his actions on set back in 2008, saying that "my understanding and behaviour have also changed” since the incidents. Back in May, he added to The Guardian that his behaviour was"only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”. He has since been removed for a Doctor Who immersive show, and a Torchwood audio story has also been cancelled.

