9-1-1 fans react as Eddie Diaz makes major life decision

Fox drama 9-1-1 left fans on the edge of their seats on Monday as Eddie Diaz made the major decision to break up with his girlfriend Ana Flores.

The firefighter, played by Ryan Guzman, began dating his son Christopher's former teacher in season three, but viewers have seen Eddie battling with panic attacks in recent episodes - partly as he comes to the realization that he is not ready for Ana to become a permanent fixture in his and Christopher's lives.

WATCH: 9-1-1: Eddie Diaz breaks up with Ana Flores

Season four has seen fans hope that the single father, who is a widow, a military veteran and was shot in the line of duty as a first responder at the end of season three, will have a storyline that focuses on his mental health, and the decision to end his romance led to many thanking the show writers.

"Eddie and Ana, we all know that wasn't going to work, we know who he should be with don't we," tweeted one fan as another shared: "Anyways I've been celebrating the Eddie Ana break up all day."

"The Eddie Ana breakup is necessary for both of them but I still feel bad for them," one tweeted as one fan suggested that the relationship "was bad for both of them and they both deserve better".

The break up came after Eddie returned home from an extended period at the fire station when the city of Los Angeles came under a major cyber attack that led to a massive blackout.

Eddie ended his romance with Ana

Ana had been looking after his son Christopher and during episode two was seen at the station, delivering salads for the team.

A colleague mistook Ana for Eddie's wife - the second time that had happened to the pair - and after a conversation with best friend Buck, it forced him to realize that it was time to tell Ana how he was really feeling.

Many fans believe Eddie and Buck should be together, and their friendship has become the cornerstone of the show.

Many fans believe Eddie and Buck should be together

Showrunner Tim Minear had previously said he doesn't want to define their relationship any time soon, and Oliver Stark, who plays Buck, previously told HELLO that he believes Tim is "trying to serve the story, the characters, and the audience at the same time and do what he feels is right".

"There is a definite chemistry between the two of us on screen, and we'll see what happens in the coming season," he said.

9-1-1 airs on Fox at 8/7c

