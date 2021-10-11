Angela Black: viewers have same complaint over ITV drama What did you think of the new thriller?

The first episode of ITV’s new domestic abuse drama Angela Black aired last night, and it has certainly got viewers talking about the show’s set design.

The new thriller stars Joanne Froggatt as titular character Angela Black, a woman who appears to live the perfect life but is actually abused by her controlling and brutal husband Olivier, played by Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones).

When a private detective, Ed (Sam Adewunmi), approaches Angela confronting her with her husband’s darkest secrets, Angela decides to fight back against her abusive husband.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the new thriller, one viewer wrote: "Why do the characters nearly always have to live in these ridiculously fancy houses and drive fancy cars?! Very rarely do they live in a bog standard semi detached driving a vauxhall. #AngelaBlack," while another added: "ITV are obsessed with characters living in huge houses designed by interior designers."

A third viewer said: "Don’t get me wrong I like ITV dramas but sometimes I do wish they portrayed people who didn’t all live in massive houses and drove expensive cars every family house is the same #AngelaBlack."

Joanne Froggatt stars as Angela in the new ITV thriller

However, the show also received positive reviews from viewers who tuned in last night. One viewer wrote: "Really enjoyed #AngelaBlack pretty tense in places and think the story will definitely ramp up! A hard watch too."

Another viewer added: "Loved #AngelaBlack tonight. A little too close for comfort at points but brilliant acting, gripping and I can't wait for the next episode. Why couldn't this have been played over consecutive nights. Don't want to wait until next week."

