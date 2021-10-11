Ridley Road: Viewers are all doing the same thing after episode two of the BBC drama Fans of the show are taking to Twitter

The second episode of the BBC’s new drama Ridley Road aired last night, and has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from viewers who are all binge-watching the series on iPlayer rather than waiting for the weekly episode release.

The series, which follows the fight of Jewish British people against rising Neo-Nazism in post-war London, has been hugely popular since it first aired last Sunday night and fans of the show are taking to Twitter to praise the drama.

One viewer wrote: "Tried to limit it to one episode, but it was so gripping that I binge-watched the lot! Absolutely edge-of-the-seat drama. So poignant. Thank you. It was spellbinding. #RidleyRoad," while another said: "Couldn’t wait, had to watch the remaining episodes of #RidleyRoad. Absolutely loved it."

A third viewer wrote: "Watched the first episode of #RidleyRoad late this afternoon before I knew it we had watched the series found it compelling viewing and what a great cast," while another added: "I've gone and binged #RidleyRoad. That last episode is very gripping. What a story."

Tamzin Outhwaite, who plays Barbara Watson, tweeted her thanks for the great support from viewers: "Good morning all. Thank you for all the messages filled with passion and support for #RidleyRoad . I did have to binge it. All 4 episodes. I laughed, cried, felt a huge sense of pride in the work & then a surge of anger that this subject matter still needs our fight."

Tamzin Outhwaite plays Barbara Watson in the series

In response, one viewer wrote: "I also binged watched it and the whole cast was phenomenal. Such a shame the cause they were fighting is still there in the 21st Century."

What is Ridley Road about?

The official synopsis reads: "Inspired by the struggle of the 62 Group, a coalition from the Jewish community who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain, Ridley Road sees Vivien leaving her comfortable life in Manchester and starting to work with them when she realises that Jack, her missing boyfriend has been badly injured.

"Vivien infiltrates the NSM, a neo-Nazi movement which is becoming increasingly prominent in London. As Vivien descends further into the fascist organisation, she must face challenges both to her courage and her commitment to the cause."

