The Larkins: Viewers divided over ITV’s new comedy drama What did you think of the new series?

ITV’s latest comedy drama The Larkins has certainly got viewers talking, and the response has been divided between devoted fans of the 1991 original and new fans of the reboot.

The series comes 30 years after the last adaptation of the novel by H.E. Bates, The Darling Buds of May, and follows The Larkins, a working-class family living on their farm in 1950s Kent.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the new remake, one viewer wrote: "Thought I would watch #TheLarkins, but it’s a no from me. Ma and Pa Larkin is and will always be David Jason and Pam Ferris," while another said: "The original was absolutely perfik in its capture of the life of the Larkins."

Another added: "NO, NO, NO. This didn't need to be done! If we want nostalgic, good old fashioned family viewing to warm us in these troubled times...just watch the bloody original! It was everything! David Jason and Pam Ferris will always be Pa and Ma Larkin."

However, the reaction was not all bad. The show also received positive reviews from viewers who enjoyed the relaxing Sunday night show. One person wrote: "Only 5 mins in and its just the nostalgic sunday-night, fuzzy-feeling feels I need whilst sipping my hot choc. Well done #TheLarkins," while another added: "Loved #TheLarkins great cast and great Sunday night viewing."

Viewers were divided about last night's episode of the new ITV remake

A third person said: "Watched #TheLarkins last night and really enjoyed it. It took a bit to get into it, but that's because I'm used to fast paced, thriller type TV. This is just what my Sunday nights need. Looking forward to the next episode."

