Amanda Holden fulfills childhood dream in exciting new project

Amanda Holden has revealed that she is fulfilling a childhood dream with a guest spot in the beloved Australian soap, Neighbours!

The show will be filming in London, where Amanda will be playing Holden is playing Harlow Robinson’s Aunt Harriet. In the show, Harlow and her Aunt are set to be reunited in London to solve a family mystery concerning Harlow’s mother and Harriet’s late sister Prue, portrayed by Denise van Outen in 2019.

Speaking about the amazing opportunity, the Heart Breakfast presenter said: “My first day on set was such a fun and surreal experience. If I’d told my 12/13 year-old self I would one-day appear in Neighbours I’d have never believed it! So many people were beeping in their cars and passers-by assumed that Jemma was my real daughter because we look quite similar! I can’t wait to continue the journey of my character Harriet."

Of course, Amanda had plenty of acting experience before becoming a TV personality, and previously starred in Wild at Heart, Cutting It and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Although we can’t wait to see the mum-of-two in her exciting new role, we all have a while to wait, as the scenes between Amanda and her co-star, Jemma Donovan, will air next Spring in the UK and Australia – so be sure to set a reminder!

The star is perhaps best known for being a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, and opened up to HELLO! about getting dolled up for the cameras – and her daughters’ reactions! She said: “They see me in all aspects of my life. So they see me looking like an absolute dog and really done up to the nines.

"And I always remember when I picked up Hollie, in fact, I ran to the school and then met my husband there. And Hollie literally was like, 'I didn't recognize you without your make-up on Mummy'. She was like Simon Cowell, so judgy."

