Amanda Holden has dropped a huge hint that she has been lined up to host a dating show after landing a new presenting gig alongside Paddy McGuinness.

The pair are set to front new BBC talent show called I Can See Your Voice, which will air this spring.

However, speculation is rife that Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda has will be the new host for the reboot of Blind Date - thirty years after making her TV debut on the show.

Speaking to Woman's Own magazine, the presenter revealed it's "always been a dream of mine to have my own dating show" as she gushed about "working on something special with the BBC at the moment".

Last month, it was reported that Amanda would be taking Cilla Black's iconic role – although, she it yet to confirm this. The 50-year-old's first ever TV appearance was on Blind Date. She appeared as a contestant on the famous ITV show when she was a 20-year-old.

At the time, Amanda said she liked "mature men" and even said her dream man was Jack Nicholson. However, it wasn't meant to be as the male contestant ended up choosing another guest.

The BGT judge will soon appear in a new BBC show

Years after the interview aired, Amanda talked about her experience and recalled how she was actually engaged to a mystery man at the time of filming.

Speaking to Reader's Digest, she shared: "I'd seen an audition poster and, being dramatic and quite loud, I went along for a laugh.

"I was actually down as a reserve, but someone was forced to pull out, which left me centre-stage, so to speak. I was actually engaged at the time, but it was all done for a laugh and the producers knew I wasn't single."

