Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis move fans to tears with 'exquisite' Strictly dance "Not a dry eye in the house!"

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis moved the judges and viewers to tears with their breath-taking performance on Strictly Come Dancing's movie week.

The pair blew fans away with their Titanic-themed Foxtrot this weekend on Saturday's show.

"Goodness me, not a dry eye in the house!" presenter Tess Daly remarked as the couple waited for the reactions from the judges on the dancefloor.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse called their dance "very, very beautiful," while Shirley Ballas said their performance was "exquisite". Meanwhile Anton Du Beke confessed it made him feel "emotional."

Giovanni and Rose wowed the Strictly judges and viewers at home

And viewers were in agreement on social media, with one tweeting: "That was mesmerising from Rose and Giovanni." A second said: "Wow. Rose brought a tear to my eye on @bbcstrictly Absolutely amazing," while a third commented: "Oh Rose so incredible. So beautiful. This got me! [teary-eyed and heart emojis]."

It's no wonder then that Giovanni and Rose scored 9s from the judges across the board.

Rose has made history on the show as its first ever deaf contestant. Speaking representing the deaf community, the star said: "To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary."

She added: "I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!"

Rose is best known for her role as Frankie Lewis on EastEnders joining the popular soap last year. She has also appeared in Casualty and Summer of Rockets.

