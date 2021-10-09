Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall are back as Starz drops Outlander season six trailer We can't wait!

Starz has dropped the first trailer for Outlander season six - and a "storm is coming". The 45 second-long clip sees Jamie Fraser and wife Claire settled in the British colonies of America in the 18th century.

But revolution is happening, and their lives may be in more danger than they expected.

WATCH: Outlander season six official teaser trailer

"YES! FINALLY. A little bit of Outlander is just what I need right now! Cannot wait for the series," commented one fan as another shared that they are "all goosebumps".

Outlander began in 1945 when a nurse named Claire Randall (played by Caitriona Balfe) time travels back to 1743 and falls in love with a man named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) after an arranged marriage.

Caitriona previously opened up about what to expect from Outlander season six, and has admitted that there will be a seriously “twisted” narrative.

The Belfast actress said: "Outlander does baddies and villains quite well."

Are you looking forward to the return of the Fraser family?

She spoke about the Christie family, who are set to join Fraser’s Ridge in the new series, bringing plenty of drama with them. “[The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing,” she said.

"Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond. It’s very destabilising for Claire. It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in."

Speaking about her role as Malva, Jessica Reynolds said: "She's kind of in awe of Claire... she's heard so much about Jamie and she expects him to be the hero of her story then she sees the woman and she's like, 'Oh no, I'm more interested in her.'

A prequel is in the works

"We start off with her as an innocent, eager to learn, world in front of her [girl], and to become a woman like Claire... then lots of stuff gets in the way."

For those who are curious - and warning, spoiler alert for those who don’t read the books - the novel series already has details on what to expect from the Christie family.

In the novels, Malva arrives at Fraser's Ridge with her father and brother, and becomes Claire's apprentice. However, things take a dangerous turn after it is revealed that Malva is pregnant - and she claims that Jamie is the father.

