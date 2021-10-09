Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe excite fans with long-awaited photo together They look so good!

Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are one of TV's favorite on-screen couples and so it was no surprise that fans were flipping out when the actor shared some exciting news about them.

The stars appear on the latest cover of Entertainment Weekly along with a brand new interview and Sam couldn't wait to post the photo.

Taking to Instagram, Sam wrote: "So good to be back on the cover. Thank you @entertainmentweekly - just in time for @newyorkcomicon."

Outlander star Sam Heughan shares new peek inside home

His social media followers were delighted to see them together and wrote: "You and Caitriona look amazing!!!! Can't wait to read the articles too," and another added: "The best couple on television," as plenty more mirrored the sentiment.

Caitriona - who recently welcomed her first child with her husband - and Sam have a very sweet relationship off screen too and have gushed about their friendship on numerous occasions.

Sam and Caitriona are on the cover of the new Entertainment Weekly magazine

When asked what her favorite thing about her handsome co-star was, Caitriona told Elle: "Sam's just so kind. He's a really good friend. He always checks in. I don't know, he has one of the biggest hearts and smallest egos that I know.

"I feel very lucky. Sam and I have an amazing bond, we're really great friends."

He returned the compliment when he told PopSugar: "Caitriona and I get on very well, and I'm very lucky. She's extremely talented and an extremely nice person, and we have a lot of fun.

Sam and Caitriona are gearing up for New York Comic-Con

"Actually, having scenes away from her, and time apart from her, is kind of like losing someone in your family. A loved one. It's very strange, and I don't enjoy it.

"Whenever we're together it feels right, and I look forward to the days when we get to work together again."

So sweet!

