Ralf Little devastates fans with latest post from Death in Paradise set The actor, who plays Neville Parker in the hit show, shared a new video from set

Ralf Little has devastated fans with his latest video from the Death in Paradise set – after revealing some very upsetting news about Harry the lizard! The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker on the hit show, broke it to viewers that the little lizard isn't actually real, and showed how they created him on the show. Needless to say, his followers weren't happy!

Filming from set, Ralf said: "We're filming in the Shack today, as you can see. And I have a little line that I play to Harry, and Harry takes on many different forms. There he is, the little green dot on the doorway."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little gets makeup touched up on Death in Paradise set

A member of the crew then showed how they also use a reflective surface as Harry to CGI him later in the edits, and Ralf added: "And here's the second part of Harry, from that to that. And that's how he's done… The magic of television."

Ralf plays Neville on the hit show

Replying to the post, one person wrote: "What he’s not real!?" with a shocked face emoji. Another posted: "Lol we were gutted when we found out he wasn’t real!" A third person added: "I feel like you've just stabbed me in the heart, as if he's not real!!!" Someone even went as far as to compare Harry to Santa Claus, saying: "This is like finding out santa isn't real."

The show is well into filming season 11, and Ralf recently opened up about what to expect from the new episodes. Sharing a snap of his character's police badge, he wrote: "This is definitely one of the most well-thought-out and entertaining seasons as of yet. I am so incredibly lucky to be apart of the cast for this!"

