Who Do You Think You Are? viewers gobsmacked after incredible royal discovery in first episode Comedian Josh Widdicombe was researching his ancestral history

Who Do You Think You Are? aired the first episode in its brand new series on Tuesday evening and for the debut instalment it was comedian Josh Widdicombe who was delving into his family tree. The Last Leg presenter was in for a real treat as he examined his ancestry and discovered some incredible connections to royalty!

The comedian and TV star, 38, was amazed and fascinated to find his family had ties to King Henry VIII's second wife Anne Boleyn as well as King Edward I and King Philip of France, with Josh expressing in amazement: "Some respected historians believe I am descended from Henry VIII!"

Towards the end of the episode, Josh was also told by experts that he had a direct relation to French royalty. He is related to King Edward I's wife, who was Marguerite of France – the daughter of King Philip of France, which makes him Josh's 24 times grandfather.

Needless to say, fans were gobsmacked watching the episode, with one branding it "even better" than Danny Dyer's memorable episode in which he discovered family ties to royalty. One person tweeted: "Well #WDYTYA was an incredible journey tonight, Josh Widdicombe had his eyes opened somewhat, or His Royal Highness as he's now known! Wowzers."

Another added: "Really enjoyed that show, what an absolutely amazing family tree! #whodoyouthinkyouare," as a third said: "The Josh Widdecombe episode is excellent. Barings, Rich's, Lettice Knollys, Mary Boleyn, the royals. #WDYTYA."

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "Josh Widdicombe's Who Do You Think You Are is perhaps my favourite ever. He's such a lovely man and the incredulity as he's discovering his lineage was television gold. #WDYTYA," while a fifth quipped: "Jeez tops Danny Dyers bloodline all day long. Arise Sir Josh #wdytya."

The upcoming series will see many other celebrities take part to research their ancestral history. Football pundit Alex Scott will appear, as well as Joe Sugg, Dame Judi Dench, and comedian Joe Lycett.

