Judi Love gets the biggest surprise on Strictly's movie week

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima opened Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week episode with a stunning Charleston, but it seems that their Samba from last week's show is still anyone can talk about!

In fact, the viral moment - during which Judi introduced the judges to twerking - has even caught the attention of Sean Paul, who said that their dance to his hit song Get Busy "blew up his phone".

WATCH: Judi Love gets surprise message from Sean Paul on Strictly

Appearing via a prerecorded video on this week's episode, he congratulated Judi on the performance. "Hey, Judi! What's up, it's Sean Paul," the Jamaican rapper said. "So last week you blew up my phone. All different people calling me and telling me you did Get Busy! So I had to check it out for myself, and you know, you did your thing. So big up and good luck on the next instalment of Strictly!'

Judi was left absolutely speechless but she managed to regain her composure in time to quip: "Sean Paul if you need a big ting in your next video, just call me!"

Sean Paul made a surprise appearance on Saturday night's show

On last week's show, Judi and her pro partner Graziano took to the dancefloor with a show-stopping performance to the rapper's hit song. As the music stopped, the room erupted into cheers, and everyone started chanting her name as she received a standing ovation.

It wasn't just Sean himself that was impressed with the routine, as hundreds of viewers took to social media to share their love. "Stop the show now, no one's topping Judi," one enthused, while a second posted: "This was such good fun to watch. I don't think I looked at Graziano once, Judi was just wonderful!"

A third commented: "Judi Love is an icon. SHE DID THAT!!!! YAS QUEEN," while a fourth shared a clip of the routine and added: "This is my new go-to video for when I need to inject happiness into my day."

One moment saw the Loose Women star twerking, which stunned Craig Revel Horwood, prompting him to say: "Your bottom should have its own show darling."

New judge Anton du Beke stated: "I've never seen a twerk on Strictly Come Dancing," while Shirley even attempted to perform one.

