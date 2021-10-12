Who Do You Think You Are? The famous faces starring in the new series The new series features former Strictly favourites and Hollywood stars…

Who Do You Think You Are? is one of the BBC's best-loved programmes. Each episodes sees a famous face discover fascinating and often life-changing facts about their ancestral history, and offers up new information about their family tree of which they were previously unaware.

The show has produced 17 series over 17 years, and fans of the programme will be delighted to know a brand new season starts this week. So who can audiences look forward to getting to know a bit better? Here's everything you need to know about the new episodes and the celebrities taking part, including Strictly stars and some big A-Listers...

Who are the famous faces appearing on Who Do You Think You Are?

Series 18 of Who Do You Think You Are? boasts some impressive names on its lineup for the 2021 series. The first of which is comedian Josh Widdicombe, who even discovers some royalty in his family tree.

Also appearing in the upcoming episodes of the docu-series are some former Strictly Come Dancing stars! Joe Sugg, Alex Scott, Pixie Lott and Ed Balls are all set to star in their own individual episodes.

Josh Widdicombe will appear in episode one

If that wasn't enough, the new series is also bringing some Hollywood glamour. Dame Judi Dench will make her debut on Who Do You Think You Are? in episode two and will discover links to William Shakespeare. We're sure the thespian is thrilled to have The Bard apart of her history!

When does Who Do You Think You Are? start on BBC?

The new series of Who Do You Think You Are? begins on Tuesday 12 October on BBC One at 9pm. The following six episodes will air weekly in the same slot from the 12th onwards.

Dame Judi Dench discovers some impressive ancestral history

What can viewers expect from the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

The BBC have given a hint about some impressive discoveries the celebrities are set to come across.

Regarding episode one, the synopsis reads: "Amongst his family history, Josh Widdicombe discovers an ancestor cut out of the family fortune and a courtier with intimate access to the King's commode, whose story ends disastrously during the Civil War. From there it's a dizzying journey back to Elizabethan and Tudor nobility, culminating in an incredible ancestral line."

