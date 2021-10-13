Meet the six architects on BBC's Your Home Made Perfect The experts come up with the most incredible designs

We love settling down to watch Your Home Made Perfect. Hosted by TV star Angela Scanlon, the BBC programme sees two architects go head-to-head each episode for the commission to transform the home of a hopeful family.

Using brilliant VR technology, the show offers its participants, as well as viewers at home, a virtual experience to see potential renovations before they take place, giving home-owners the opportunity to 'view' their house before the builders have even arrived. For series three, five brand new architects have joined the line-up alongside previous pro Laura Jane Clark and presenter Angela, with two of them appearing in each episode. But who are the architects? Meet the six talented designers here…

Laura Jane Clark

Laura, who joined the BBC Two show in 2019, is an architect from London. After working in the field for several years, Laura set up her own company, Lamp Architects. According to her website, the company, which was founded nine years ago, specialises in residential conversions, extensions and new builds. Laura has done plenty of other TV work including on Ugly House to Lovely House and This Morning.

Laura Jane Clark (far right) on Your Home Made Perfect

Julian McIntosh

Julian McIntosh is new to this series but he's certainly not short of experience. He runs his own company, Julian McIntosh Architects, which is based in London but Julian has worked all over the world in places like China and Spain. He then started working in Huddersfield before settling in London.

Lizzie Fraher (far right) and Julian McIntosh (centre right)

Lizzie Fraher

Lizzie Fraher is also new to the show and is the co-founder of Fraher & Findlay, an award-winning architect-led design company based in London. Lizzie said she was thrilled to be joining the BBC show, explaining: "Spaces should be joyful! They should represent who we are, our values and the show helps demonstrate this."

Will Foster

Will Foster hails from Somerset and worked as a trainee blacksmith before heading into the architecture industry. He now has over 20 years of experience on the job and advocates working with local suppliers and companies. "I feel being part of the show allows us architects to demonstrate how design can make a difference to people's everyday lives and make it accessible to everyone," he told the BBC.

Will Foster on Your Home Made Perfect

Lynsey Elliott

Lynsey is an architect from Northumberland who has a passion for detail and practicality. According to her website, she's worked on large scale commercial projects as well as small domestic extensions – which works perfectly for the format of the show. "There is a public perception that the industry is inaccessible to smaller scale development, this programme shows that is not the case."

Lynsey Elliot on the BBC show

Damion Burrows

Damion runs his own company, Damion Marcus Burrows Architects and has plenty of experience from his years working in the industry. Damion is clearly thrilled to join the BBC programme, and praised its ability to make property and home improvements more accessible.

Damion (far left) with two clients on the BBC show

"The British public are already captivated by property and home improvements but this show moved it onto a different level and made it more accessible, more democratic and made everybody feel that they could be part of it and go on a journey with the families in the show," he told the BBC.

