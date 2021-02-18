Angela Scanlon's home sparks fan reaction with chilling artwork

Angela Scanlon recently took to Instagram to show off her daring socks and sandals fashion combo, and inadvertently allowed fans to see inside her dining room, where she has a piece of art with a rather creepy message.

The Your Garden Made Perfect presenter has a piece of monochrome artwork that features the quote: "I'm in the bush outside and I really love you," in a handwriting-style font.

Angela Scanlon's print on her wall has a creepy message

It seems to be an odd statement to have hanging on your wall, but despite the edgy nature of the print, her followers seemed to be on board with it. One commented to say: "Please explain the picture! Love it whatever it means," and another joked: " I’m STILL in these damn bushes..."

A third tagged a friend and wrote: "Look at the picture in the background. Told you all the cool kids have it," and Dermot O'Leary was also among her many followers to 'like' the post.

Angela's family home is beautifully styled

The rest of the London home she shares with her husband Roy Horgan and daughter Ruby is equally as eccentric, with a bohemian aesthetic throughout. Her gorgeous living room features an authentic fireplace, woven pouf, dried flowers, and a geometric rug. She also has more beloved artwork propped up against the wall.

The presenter is a fan of statement artwork

Her kitchen has not escaped her love for out-there interiors as she has hung a vibrant cartoon-style picture of a dog on the wall above her wooden worktops. If you look carefully, you'll also be able to admire Angela's statement black-and-white flooring, which creates the illusion of 3D cubes.

The family have displayed their photographs in a gallery wall

At the other end of the kitchen, the star has a focal gallery wall, but this time the artwork is interspersed with meaningful family photographs too. And this space is also where she displays her collection of fashion-forward hats on two hanging hooks.

