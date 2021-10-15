Sam Heughan has sent a heartwarming message to Outlander co-star and friend Graham McTavish following the latter's "very sad" COVID-19 news. Graham could be seen in a video shared on social media explaining he had to pull out of his upcoming appearance at the Chicago Wizard World convention due to having to self-isolate after coming in "close contact" with someone who had since tested positive for the virus.

The Men in Kilts star told the camera: "Hello, greetings from Scotland, where I am in the very unfortunate position of having to self-isolate. It's come as quite a blow, I have to be honest.

Outlander series six is on the way

"I was due to be flying out tomorrow to the United States, but on the production I'm working on, my driver very sadly tested positive for Covid and as a result, as somebody identified as a close contact, I have to self-isolate for 10 days.

"And that means that I cannot travel anywhere. It's very sad and I'm so sorry to be sending this news. I was so looking forward to being in Chicago again, having not been for probably 30 years."

Graham later added: "So I was very much looking forward to meeting fans, signing copies, seeing Sam, getting photos, seeing Duncan. And I'm sorry and very, very sad to let you down at such short notice."

Sam and Graham have a close bond

Sam was clearly gutted to be missing out on seeing his friend. The Jamie Fraser actor reposted the tweet from WizardWorld's official account and sent his well wishes – but couldn't help but poke fun at the actor in the process!

"ANY excuse, not to be in my company. You see how bad it has got!?!!!" he joked, adding: "Seriously though, feel bad for everyone that anticipated seeing McT. Stay safe Graham. Miss ya bud."

Naturally, fans were gutted to hear the news. One person replied: "Sorry to hear this, Graham, of course you were looking forward to the Chicago reunion of the Highland gang, as were the fans attending. All the best to your driver, hope you go free. Feel free to pass time on Twitter whilst in isolation. Your fans would love that!"

Another said: "Oww so sad to hear the news.. Take care Mister Graham come back to us soon! We miss you!"

