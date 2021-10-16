Strictly judge Shirley Ballas thanks fans for their concern after they notice lump The star took to Instagram

While many fans are enthralled on Saturday nights by the performances on Strictly Come Dancing, some eagle-eyed viewers got concerned after they spotted a lump underneath head judge Shirley Ballas' arm.

EXCLUSIVE: Shirley Ballas shares backstage secrets from Strictly Come Dancing set

Several messaged the judge to notify her about what they had seen, and on Saturday she took to Instagram to thank those who got in touch. In a video, she said: "Last week and the week before I got some alarming messages from people who said when I picked my arm up they could see lumps or bumps and nodes or whatever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas thanks fans after they notice 'alarming' lump

"I've just done some self-check on myself, and I couldn't feel anything except a tiny little node on the back. I'm going to go to the doctors on Tuesday, and too all the women out there please keep checking yourself and to those people who were concerned enough to send me messages they saw lumps and bumps I'm very grateful."

DISCOVER: Who is Strictly star Shirley Ballas' boyfriend Daniel Taylor? Everything you need to know

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals sadness after father suddenly dies

She finished: "But females self-check at any age to just check we have no little bumps or lumps under our arms, or anywhere else for that matter. With gratitude, thank you."

She also thanked fans in her caption as she wrote: "So many messages over the last three weeks about suspected lump under my right arm. I have done a self check and will go to my Dr on Tuesday.

"Thank you to those who reached out with their concerns. To all be vigilant and do self checks regularly. #selfcheck #nodes #breastcancerawareness #gratitude #thankyou."

Shirley thanked fans for their concern

The 61-year-old was immediately inundated with support, with Strictly pro Neil Jones writing: "Thinking of you."

Another commented: "Good on you for coming on and sharing that important health message. That's brave & kind in equal measures. Lots of love."

MORE: Strictly star Judi Love moved to tears as she dedicates dance to her late parents

READ: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec celebrates major achievement with partner Sara Davies

And a third added: "Women helping women! I love this! Please get it checked out and fingers crossed it’s nothing serious xx."

The dancer is the head judge on Strictly

In 2019, the judge had her breast implants removed, as it would reduce her risk of contracting breast cancer, something which runs in her family.

She had suffered a cancer scare the year before when she was taking part in Who Do You Think You Are?, where she revealed that she was planning on having the operation.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.