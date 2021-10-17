Strictly's male dancers have the most incredible wardrobe trick - Tess Daly shares all We'd never have known!

Strictly Come Dancing is straight up our favourite thing about the weekend. We love everything about it - the moves, the drama, and of course, the sequins.

And back in 2019, we caught up with the show's co-host Tess Daly, who gave us an insight into what goes on in the wardrobe department regarding the elaborate costumes... and we think it may surprise you!

Speaking at the launch of BT Beyond Limits campaign which was launched at Wembley Arena, Tess explained: "The dancers have all sorts of incredible, invisible body suits sewed in underneath those costumes that you don't see - and they are there to hold everything in place.

"For example, the men's shirts have like bodice sewn into them that fasten underneath like body. It's almost like a Spanx leotard underneath the shirt, that keeps the shirt in place."

Tess lifted the lid on Strictly's wardrobe secrets

The blonde beauty went on to reveal: "For example, if a guy on the show does the rumba, you have to think about the amount of activity he's doing - it's so very energetic. Also there's routines on the floor so they are sewn in.

"There's lots going on underneath the costume that you don't see on top, to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions because obviously there's a lot of movement going on. There's like a scaffolding going on underneath that we don't see!"

The male dancers wear body-style suits to keep everything inplace when they are dancing

The mother-of-two is always blown away by how hard the wardrobe team work. "The wardrobe department are amazing. I mean, I saw Nadiya's zip break on her dress before she went live [once], and they were sewing her in as she was going up the stairs - it's incredible.

"I take my hat off to them, because they work so hard and they make so many costumes during a live show even, they make it look easy."