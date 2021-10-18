Strictly star Karen Hauer breaks silence following exit with Greg Wise The pair had proved popular with fans

Karen Hauer and Greg Wise's Strictly journey might have come to end - but they are leaving with happy memories.

On Sunday, the couple became the third couple to be eliminated from the competition, following Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn, and Nina Wadia and Neil Jones (Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell had to withdraw on the grounds of ill health).

The pair had scored 19 points for their Samba, danced to Macarena, and ultimately lost out in the dance-off to Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima who performed a Waltz.

Taking to Instagram a short time later, Karen shared a fun photo of the pair laughing and dancing together and wrote: "Going out on a haaaaiiiii! @gregwiseofficial thank you for your dedication, focus and strength in these past few weeks. I've enjoyed every moment… and every meal!"

Karen and Greg became the third couple to be eliminated from the show

Judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood all voted to save Graziano and Judi in the dance-off - and although Head Judge Shirley Ballas didn't need to cast the deciding vote, she admitted she would have saved Greg and Karen because she thought they made "fewer mistakes".

The pair clearly had a lot of fun on the dance floor

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, 55-year-old Greg said: "I have had an amazing time, I feel unbelievably privileged and thank you all for having me."

Karen responded: "It has been a blast, thank you for the amazing lunches, thanks for the quality of work, and for being an amazing student. I have enjoyed our moments in the classroom, and just having fun with you, I’ve really enjoyed it."

Greg's wife Emma and daughter Gaia cheered the star on

During his Strictly stint, Greg was proudly supported in the audience by his wife Emma Thompson and their daughter, Gaia. The actor previously revealed it had been Emma who convinced him to take part in the show, telling press: "I told my dear lady wife when they asked that I'd said no, and she said 'You're mad! You've got to do it!'"

