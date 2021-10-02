Dan Walker teases new look ahead of next live Strictly show What a difference!

Dan Walker is currently entertaining millions on Strictly Come Dancing every weekend, and if his latest selfie is anything to go by, the hours he's spent training are starting to pay off.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, ahead of the live show, he showed off his insane transformation – except it was actually just a muscle suit! In his caption, the star joked: "I've been asked if I want to wear a muscle suit for tonight’s dance… I declined." He then added the hashtag '#YouGetWhatMummaGaveMe'.

Dan and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova will be aiming to avoid being the first couple eliminated following this week's show as they take on the powerful paso doble.

The star's fans found the humour in the post, as Oti Mabuse wrote: "Hahahaha stop it," and former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball followed it up with: "Good grief chief."

Another added: "That would have made showbiz history of you danced wearing just that," while a fourth jested: "Maybe for Halloween week!"

All the star's professional partner could post was two crying with laughter emojis, alongside the monkey covering its eyes.

Dan had a new look ahead of the show

Last week, the BBC Breakfast presenter dedicated his dance to his former co-host Louise Minchin, who left the show earlier this year.

Unbeknown to him, Louise sent in a pre-recorded message saying how grateful she was for the sweet gesture. "I can't believe you dedicated your first dance to me, thank you so much," she said.

"I really miss you on the BBC Breakfast sofa but I'm so excited because I will watch you every Saturday night. I think you're going to be amazing, good luck and go for it - just have fun."

The pair will be hoping to avoid being the first couple eliminated

Dan kept his involvement in the show a secret from Louise until he was announced as one of this year's contestants on BBC Breakfast.

At the time it was announced that Dan would be taking part, his co-host looked visibly shocked. On why he decided not to tell Louise, the presenter added: "I'm very sorry I was told it would make great telly if I didn't tell you, Louise!"

Bursting into fits of laughter, she said: "I don't believe it, Mr Walker! You totally had me with the glasses, oh wow! What I'm really annoyed about is that no one has told me anything, Dan! I can't believe it!"

Louise then wrote on Twitter: "What a rascal, I cannot believe @mrdanwalker kept this from me!! Good luck Dan, I will be watching." She also added two dancing emojis to the congratulatory post.

