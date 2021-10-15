Jodie Whittaker reveals surprising reason why she doesn't know who the new Doctor is The identity of the new Doctor is top secret

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has revealed the surprising reason why she doesn’t know who the new Doctor is and spoke of her emotional goodbye to the show.

MORE: Guilt: viewers are saying same thing about gripping new series

Talking on the Graham Norton Show, Jodie spoke about her final scenes as the iconic sci-fi character and how the identity of the new Doctor is never revealed during the regeneration scene. Explaining why she doesn't know their identity, the actress also quipped the bosses are "never" going to let her in on the secret! "They are never going to tell me who it is," she began, adding: "We filmed some scenes, but the new Doctor wasn't there."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jodie cried when she first landed the role

"I wasn’t there for Peter (Capaldi), and I only met him months later when I passed him in the street!"

Jodie joined the BBC show in 2017 and has starred in three series, making her the first-ever female to play Doctor Who. When asked about filming her final series as the mysterious time-travelling figure, Jodie said: "We finished filming yesterday. Please don’t go on about it because I will cry."

MORE: Sex Education season four: everything we know so far

MORE: Strictly star forced to pull out just a day after Robert Webb's exit

The Broadchurch star kept quiet about the plot of the new series, only teasing that the series will be one to watch. She said: "I’m not allowed to tell you anything, but I can say the first episode is out on Halloween and it is a six-episode story arc – it’s like a six-hour film and it is amazing."

Jodie plays the thirteenth Doctor

Now that Jodie is stepping down from the role, fans are wondering who will be the next person to hold the keys to the Tardis. Musician and actor Olly Alexander is the most popular choice as he previously worked with Russell T. Davies on Channel 4’s hit drama series It’s A Sin. Since Russell will be returning as showrunner for the 60th-anniversary special, fans are convinced that Olly will star in the new series.

However, the likes of I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel, Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Good Omens’ Michael Sheen have all been discussed as potential candidates for the iconic role.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.