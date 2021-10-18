Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode to star in Christmas blockbuster - and it sounds amazing We can’t wait to see it!

Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode is set to star in the dark festive comedy film Silent Night alongside Atonement’s Kiera Knightley - and we can’t wait to see it.

Matthew, who played Henry Talbot in the hugely successful period drama Downton Abbey, will host a Christmas dinner with a twist in the festive film.

The official synopsis reads: "In true British fashion, (while the rest of the world faces impending doom), a group of old friends reunite to celebrate Christmas in the comfort of an idyllic country home.

"Burdened with the inconvenience of mankind’s imminent destruction, they adopt a stiff upper lip, crack open another bottle of prosecco and continue with their festivities. But no amount of stoicism can replace the courage needed for their last night on earth."

Directed and written by Camille Griffin, her feature debut film hosts a star-studded cast, including Jojo Rabbit’s Roman Griffin Davis, Peaky Blinders’ Annabelle Wallis and Motherland’s Lucy Punch.

The film hosts a star-studded cast

The film will also star Cruella’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Gangs of London’s Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Stan and Ollie’s Rufus Jones and The King’s Lily-Rose Depp.

Camille, the mother of breakout star Roman Griffin Davis, has written and directed five short films before this and won the Best Screenplay and Audience Award at the 2021 Sitges Film Festival for the festive dark comedy.

Matthew Vaughn, best known for producing Rocketman, X-Men: First Class and the Kingsman films, will co-produce the film alongside Trudie Styler (American Honey) and Celine Rattray (The Kids Are All Right) of Maven Pictures.

Matthew Goode and Kiera Knightley star in the dark comedy

This isn’t the first time Matthew and Kiera will star in a film together, having both appeared in war dramas Official Secrets and The Imitation Game. Kiera received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the latter film, while Matthew was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The dark comedy film will be released in cinemas on 3 December.

