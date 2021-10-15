Grantchester: everything we know about season seven so far The ITV drama is currently airing series six

Grantchester has a very loyal following, so when the beloved ITV period drama returned to screens for series six recently, fans were overjoyed to see the likes of DI Georgia Keating and Reverend Will Davenport back once again.

However, with series six coming to a close – Friday night's show marks the penultimate episode – many are wondering what the future holds for Grantchester. Find out everything we know about season seven below…

WATCH: Grantchester waves goodbye to James Norton

Is Grantchester series seven happening?

Yes! Fans will be delighted to hear that series seven is definitely happening. In fact, the cast and crew are so on the ball, they even started filming the new series in July 2021 – before season six aired! Tom Brittney, who plays Will Davenport, said in a statement to ITV that he was "thrilled" to be back on set in his "happy place".

Grantchester is currently airing series six

Who will star in Grantchester series seven?

As mentioned above, Tom Brittney and Robson Green will be back to reprise their roles as the iconic crime-busting duo Will and Geordie. But as well as returning to acting, the upcoming series marks a big change ahead for Tom.

The actor, who took over from James Norton in series four, will be stepping behind the camera to direct some episodes. He told ITV: "I'm also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it's been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!)."

We're already excited for season seven

As well as welcoming back Tom and Robson, other familiar faces are set to return too. Viewers can expect to see favourites such as Jemma Redgrave, Nick Brimble, Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth and Tessa Peake-Jones all reprise their roles.

But with new episodes come new faces! It's been reported that Call the Midwife and Feel Good star Charlotte Ritchie is set to appear in season seven – with the Daily Mail publishing photographs of her on set alongside Tom.

The actress looked completely different with short, blonde, curly hair instead of her usual brunette locks. She styled her gorgeous new hair look with jeans, an orange top and a brown jacket, which suited the show's 1950s time period. We're so excited to see her make her debut.

Tom Brittney will even direct some episodes for the new series

What will happen in Grantchester series seven?

While we don't know a huge amount about the ins and outs of season seven's plot (and we certainly wouldn't want spoilers!), ITV have released a synopsis to give us a flavour: "With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

