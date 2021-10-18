Angela Black viewers divided following episode two of Joanne Froggatt's drama

Are you watching ITV's latest thriller, Angela Black? The six-part drama, which stars Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt and The Flight Attendant's Michiel Huisman, has received high praise for its acting performances and highlighting of domestic violence – but episode two seemingly left some viewers divided.

While many on social media expressed how much they were loving the show, others noted their "confusion" about the storyline. One person wrote: "Just watched #AngelaBlack to say last night's left me confused... is that their way to keep us watching?"

A second viewer added: "Am I the only one a bit confused by #AngelaBlack," while a third said: "I'm finding it more not less confusing as it goes on #AngelaBlack."

However, despite some being a little lost by the storyline, others were more complimentary about the drama programme in general. One fan praised Joanne's performance in particular, noting the actress is "exceptional" at portraying misery in characters.

Another viewer tweeted: "Aaargh!! #AngelaBlack keeps me at the edge of my seat throughout! @JoFroggatt is such an amazing actor and Michiel Huisman is [expletive] scary!"

Joanne Froggatt as Angela Black

As well as expressing their love for the show, plenty more fans of Angela Black have been voicing their theories online about what's to come.

Following the first episode, some have been convinced that mysterious stranger, Ed – who claims he was hired by Angela's husband, Olivier, to spy on her to aid his divorce proceedings but then began helping her – is in fact tricking her in an almighty double bluff.

This fan summed up the idea in one tweet, writing: "It's going to be a double bluff isn't it? The guy trying to 'help' her will be setting her up and gathering evidence that she's plotting to kill her husband... Maybe he'll kill him as revenge for something but she'll get the blame. Sorted."

Angela Black continues on Sunday 24 October at 9pm on ITV.

