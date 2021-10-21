Strictly Come Dancing announces return of Bruno Tonioli – but it's not what you think The judge is reuniting with his co-stars

Strictly Come Dancing has announced that show favourite Bruno Tonioli will be making a return to the judging panel for the 2022 live tour. The judge, who has been replaced on the main programme this year by Anton Du Beke, will reunite with co-stars Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas for the UK arena tour across 33 shows in January and February.

The live shows will showcase some of the brilliant talent that has been seen on the current series of BBC ballroom competition with appearances from this year's celebrities and professional dancers.

Bruno expressed his delight at coming back to the Strictly family for the live shows. "I am absolutely delighted to be back on the judging panel for the Strictly Arena Tour for the first time in two years!" he began.

"I've missed my fellow judges, I've missed the glitz and glamour of the tour and I've missed the amazing audiences that come to see us all over the country - I hope you have missed me too?!"

The Dancing With the Stars judge added: "I cannot wait to be back alongside Shirley, Craig, the celebs and the pros. The fans are really in for a treat – next year's arena tour is going to be simply fantastico!" Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Bruno is reuniting with Craig and Shirley for the tour

While the professional dancer has been able to still appear on DWTS, due to the current travel restrictions, he was forced to bow out of this year's Strictly for the second year on the row, being replace by former professional dancer on the show, Anton.

Bruno previously opened up about his "sadness" about missing out on the BBC series this year. "I am so sad and frustrated, but there is nothing anyone can do," he told The Sun.

While Bruno wished he was able to reunite in person with his co-judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, he was more than made up for Anton, calling him "the obvious choice".

