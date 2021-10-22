Another Life: will the show be back for season three? Are you a fan of the sci-fi show?

Another Life's season two finale recently landed on the streaming service – leading fans to ask the same question: just when are we getting season three?!

Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed about the future of the show just yet from showrunners or Netflix, but it is no cause for concern. While Netflix's major hits like Stranger Things and You might get instantly renewed, the streaming platform usually waits for several months to look at the show's popularity and audience reach before deciding on its future – so watch this space!

WATCH: Will the Netflix show be back for season three?

The finale of the hit show saw human make the ultimate plan to send the Achaians out of the solar system, which concludes with new alien races trying to make contact. Fans had a mixed reaction to the finale, with one writing: "Soooo #AnotherLife went from a show that was basically about AI to a less cool version of Stargate in the last 30 minutes of the season 2 finale… did I get that right?"

Others were more impressed, with one writing: "Ok, I finished S2 of #AnotherLife and that ending seemed like a SERIES finale. Was it?" Another posted: "This season was so good! And the finale, brilliant!"

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: "Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission."

