Is Outlander's Sam Heughan dating? His sweet comments on romance

Sam Heughan is a happily married man onscreen but has he found love in real life? The Outlander star plays Caitriona Balfe's husband in the hit TV show and they share an amazing bond away from the set too. However, their relationship is purely platonic leaving Sam open to romance. So is he ready to settle down and if so who with?

Unfortunately, Sam admits that while he's eager to find his perfect match, his dedication to Outlander has somewhat hindered his love life - even if it has earned him a legion of adoring fans.

Speaking of his character Jamie's marriage to Claire, he told the Inquirer: "I would like to emulate some of Jamie's qualities. He's very loyal and quite stubborn." Sam added: "The love that Jamie has for Claire - it would be amazing to find something like that myself." However, he realises just how tough it is to commit to a relationship when you're so dedicated to your career.

"Certainly, relationships are hard when you're working in Scotland10 months a year. I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I'm trying to do other projects, so very much, my career comes first."

That's not to say he's ruling out falling for someone down the line. "Maybe I will find someone eventually," he said, before adding: "I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I’m screwed."

Sam and Caitriona have an amazing friendship

Sam has been linked to a number of women in the past, including Irish Twin Peaks star Amy Shiels, Into the Woods' MacKenzie Mauzy, and actresses Cody Kennedy and Abbie Salt too.

Fans might have been hoping for a real-life relationship with Caitriona to blossom, but she is happily married to her music executive husband, Tony McGill.

Sam and Mackenzie quietly broke up in 2018

Sam's friendship with Caitriona is incredibly important to him too, and he only has the kindest things to say about her.

"Having scenes away from her, and time apart from her, is kind of like losing someone in your family, a loved one," he said of their adorable partnership. "It's very strange, and I don't enjoy it. Whenever we're together it feels right, and I look forward to the days when we get to work together again."

