Janette Manrara embraces former Strictly partner as they reunite for night out The couple have become very good friends since meeting last year

Janette Manrara and HRVY had a very powerful partnership during last year's Strictly Come Dancing, with the duo reaching the final show together, missing out on the Glitterball to Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey.

So fans were naturally delighted over the weekend as the duo reunited and shared a look at their night out together on Instagram.

Taking to her stories, the 37-year-old It Takes Two presenter revealed she was supporting her former dance partner as he performed live at the London Palladium.

"Watching rehearsals before tonight! @HRVY," she wrote alongside a video of the singer and his dancers dancing to one of his songs.

Janette later shared a clip of HRVY performing Harry Styles' hit Falling and sweetly noted: "Two of my faves," alongside a red heart emoji.

She also posted a sweet picture of the two embracing backstage, after the show. "@hrvy," she simply wrote alongside it.

Janette and HRVY grew very close during their time on Strictly and following the end of the show, Janette spoke lovingly about their friendship.

Speaking to her partner in an interview with the Star, Aljaz Skorjanec's wife said: "I've never felt more of a real partnership. I love you. I love you with all my heart."

The feeling was mutual, with HRVY, 22, replying: "I love you more."

He added: "Thanks for pushing me. Thanks for teaching me to dance, thanks for making me smile every day. And thanks for something I'll remember for the rest of my life."

HRVY was Janette's last partner on Strictly. Earlier this year she revealed she would be swapping the dance floor for the Strictly It Takes Two sofa.

Announcing the news on The One Show, she said: "I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that.'"