Former Strictly star Debbie McGee on why AJ and Kai are surrounded with romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing's fabulous former finalist Debbie McGee has opened up about the unique experience of being partnered with Giovanni Pernice, and her views on romance rumours surrounding Kai and AJ in this week's HELLO!'s Strictly Insider.

Chatting about the show, Debbie revealed that while she wasn't sure whether love was in the air between AJ and Kai, tension is necessary when performing the Argentine Tango.

She explained: "You're playing a role so in the Argentine Tango, you've got to be passionate, you've got to be breathy, and those moments we saw with AJ and Kai… and yes if you fancy someone it's wonderful, but you have to make your viewers believe that you're in love with somebody."

She continued: "Giovanni and I used to laugh because our fans on Twitter would say, 'Oh I hope they get together,' I am older than his mother… I was just happy that people could believe that we could match each other like that! I think that's what is coming through with Kai and AJ, who knows if there's any romance there but I think there's a great chemistry between them.

The TV personality also chatted about the chemistry between her former partner and Rose, who have been fan favourite in the 2021 series. "I really try to be unbiased about Giovanni but I do think Saturday's dance with Rose was a very clever concept," she said fondly. "Everything about it was right, showing her acting talent, and I really do think they have a fantastic chemistry.

"I think when you have a good partner that you get on with, you have a good sparkle anyway… Everyone on that show wants you to be the best you can be, I'm not necessarily talking about romance, it's about true friendship actually, because the partners really look after you."

