Strictly's Tilly Ramsay details 'tough week' after LBC host body-shamed her

Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay revealed it has been a "tough week" with all the hard work she and partner Nikita Kuzmin have put into their dance, the same week that Tilly was body-shamed by LBC Radio host Steve Allen.

Speaking to Strictly host Claudia Winkleman after finishing her dance, the foxtrot, Tilly said: "It's been a tough week, working on all the technique and it's been challenging but I'm so glad we put in all the work."

She then revealed she had also had her first exam at university, for which she achieved an impressive 86 per cent. "86 per cent and then you do that," exclaimed Claudia, as Tilly bagged her best score of the show to date: 36 out of 40.

Besides all that, Tilly came under the spotlight just a few days ago when Steve Allen called her a "chubby little thing".

Tilly detailed her tough week

He said: "She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine."

Several of Tilly's fans and fellow stars have since come out to support Tilly, including Love Island star Dr Alex George who wrote a formal letter to the radio show.

Tilly and Nikita got their highest score

He shared it on Instagram, reading: " I am writing to you in my capacity as Youth Mental Health Ambassador regarding the comments made by your presenter Steve Allen, on LBC Radio this morning.

"Steve Allen made the following comments about Tilly Ramsay live on air: 'She's a chubby little thing isn't she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad's cooking I should imagine.' I am absolutely horrified by these remarks. It is widely recognised just how damaging such comments about someone's weight are and the effect they can have on an individual's mental health. We must not only think of the effect on Tilly here, which I can imagine would be significant, but also the potential impact to listeners of the show.

"I am sure LBC, and Global as a whole, do not condone such comments. We are currently seeing a rise in the prevalence of eating disorders, with up to 3.4million people in the UK currently being affected. We must not underestimate the impact such remarks can have, feeding into the potential cycle of weight stigma that still exists here in the UK."

He concluded that the discussion about a young person's weight is "not acceptable", and added: "I look forward to hearing your response to these comments and how we can work towards such a situation never arising again."

