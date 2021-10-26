Chicago Fire welcomes back familiar face following Jesse Spencer's exit and fans will be thrilled Do you remember this character?

Chicago Fire may have just bid farewell to one of its original stars, but viewers will be delighted to hear that a familiar face will be making a comeback in the firefighter drama.

MORE: Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer celebrate milestone moment with fans

On Wednesday night's episode, which will be the show's first without Jesse Spencer's Captain Matt Casey, actress Andy Allo is set to make her return to Firehouse 51 as Lieutenant Wendy Seager.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire welcomes Andy Allo back to Firehouse 51

In new photos released for this week's episode, titled Dead Zone, the 32-year-old actress can be seen alongside Taylor Kinney's Severide as they pay someone a house call.

MORE: Why these stars left the One Chicago franchise and where they are now

MORE: Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney looked so different at the start of his career

It's not known how many episodes of season ten Andy will appear in; according to the official synopsis for Wednesday night's installment, Wendy and Severide will team up to try and identify the serial arsonist who set alight a church in last week's milestone 200th episode.

Severide and Wendy Seager will be teaming up to try and find a serial arsonist

It reads: "A major security breach in the city's computer networks forces Firehouse 51's senior leaders to take matters into their own hands. Severide gears up for an arson investigation."

Andy, who is also known for her roles in the movie Pitch Perfect 3 and the sci-fi series Upload, first appeared in season eight of the NBC drama in a recurring role. However, she starred in just eight episodes before her character was written out.

Viewers have been left bereft following the news that Matt Casey has left the show

Meanwhile, viewers are still in mourning over the fact that Jesse Spencer has officially exited the show. In last week's episode, fans saw Captain Matt Casey decide to leave the Windy City for three years to move to Oregon and help raise his late best friend's children, with him and girlfriend Sylvie Brett attempting to try long distance.

MORE: Did Chicago Fire star Alberto Rosende hint at the return of Jesse Spencer's Matt Casey?

Jesse's decision to bow out of the series came after 18 years on network TV; he worked for eight years on the hit NBC show House before joining the cast of Chicago Fire.

"I realized I'd been doing TV for a long time, so I added it up… We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show," he told press. "He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode. It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start but there are other things I'd like to do in the future. There's family I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.