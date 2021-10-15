Did Chicago Fire star Alberto Rosende hint at the return of Jesse Spencer's Matt Casey? Could it be?

Chicago Fire star Alberto Rosende has teased the possible return of Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, after a shocking episode that revealed he was considering leaving Firehouse 81.

Sharing a video on Friday afternoon, Alberto could be seen filming selfie-style with his colleagues including Hanako Greensmith, Christian Stolte and Taylor Kinney walking in behind him.

Also there was Jesse, in full Chicago FD uniform.

"Does this mean Jesse isn't leaving!?" asked one confused fan, although others wondered if it was a "flashback Friday".

In the video Eamonn Walker was wearing his battalion chief jacket, and his character was promoted in season nine, so it could hint at it being an older video.

Will Casey leave for good?

In the most recent episode of the firefighter drama, Casey took a trip to Oregon to check in on Griffin and Ben Darden, the sons of his old pal, Andy. However, what he found was not good; the teenage boys were living on their own and had fallen into some bad habits, including recreational drugs.

Darden, played by Corey Sorenson, was killed off in the show's pilot episode back in 2012, leaving behind his widow Heather and two young sons. At the time, Casey became a temporary guardian to the two boys when Heather wound up in jail but eventually handed the boys back to their mother.

Now, Heather is back in jail and although Casey hoped to move them to Chicago to be with him, he was told they needed to stay in Oregon, leaving him with a big decision: send them to a foster home or upend his life.

Casey and Brett finally made things official

Fans will have to wait until next week's episode to find out what decision he has come to, however, one of the biggest indications that Jesse could be leaving is showrunner Derek Haas' recent comments.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he teased that viewers can expect heartache for the Captain and paramedic-in-charge, Sylvie Brett - who finally found romance after years of will-they-won't-they - admitting that things aren't going to be "all roses" for the fan favourite couple.

