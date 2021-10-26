Chicago Fire leaves fans heartbroken as Jesse Spencer is removed from poster End of an era!

It's official - Jesse Spencer has been removed from the Chicago Fire promotional posters following his exit last week.

MORE: Chicago Fire welcomes back familiar face following Jesse Spencer's exit and fans will be thrilled

Jesse was part of the show for 10 seasons but decided to leave, with his character Captain Matthew Casey choosing to move to Oregon for three years where he will be the guardian for his late best friend's sons.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer celebrate special milestone moment

Updated promotional material for the show, released by NBC, now shows that his character - which was front and center - is now missing, with Eamonn Walker's Wallace Boden taking his spot, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) moving to the right and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) moving up to the front left.

"Okay I get it #OneChicago the actor leaves, but couldn’t you have maybe waited just a day or two to remove him from the poster," tweeted one upset fan.

MORE: Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer celebrate milestone moment with fans

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Kyri shares importance of LGBTQ+ storytelling in Chicago Fire season 10

Stella's new prominence in the material does hint that she may be promoted to officer of Truck 81 now that Casey is gone.

"We’re doing a major storyline [about] who’s going to be next to be the commanding officer of Truck 81," showrunner Derek Hass previously revealed, adding: "The spot on Truck 81 is potentially open, and [Stella] hasn’t come back to claim it as of the next episode, so that has its own issues and ramifications."

Jesse is no longer on the poster

Stella is currently in Boston launching her Girls on Fire program in the city; Miranda has not been seen in the last two episodes.

Boden's return to Firehouse 51 however was on purpose with Haas telling TV Line that the show "needed somebody there to keep it from being so untethered".

As for what will come next for Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett now her boyfriend Casey has left, Haas teased "aftereffects," with the changes "hard on Brett, going into a long-distance relationship and not knowing what the rules are of a long-distance relationship."

Casey has left after 10 years

Jesse's decision to bow out of the series came after 18 years on network TV; he worked for eight years on the hit NBC show House before joining the cast of Chicago Fire.

"We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show," he told press. "He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode. It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start but there are other things I'd like to do in the future. There's family I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time."

He has not ruled out one day returning to the series.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox