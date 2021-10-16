Chicago Fire boss opens up on Casey's 'no way out situation' as show marks 200 episodes Is it the end?

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Hass has revealed Casey is in a "no way out situation" when it comes to his decision to leave Firehouse 51 and move to Oregon.

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Alberto Rosende talks season 10, Gallo's love life and more

Teasing what may come next for the firefighter on the hit NBC show series, Haas reminded fans that they "never hold anything back".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire celebrates it's 200th episode with a big decision for Casey

In the most recent episode of the firefighter drama, Captain Casey took a trip to Oregon to check in on Griffin and Ben Darden, the sons of his late friend, Andy.

However, what he found was not good; the teenage boys were living on their own and had fallen into some bad habits, including recreational drugs.

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Kyri shares importance of LGBTQ+ storytelling in Chicago Fire season 10

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago PD star Patrick John Flueger teases future for Ruzek and Burgess

Although Casey hoped to move them to Chicago to be with him, he was told they needed to stay in Oregon, leaving him with a big decision: send them to a foster home or upend his life.

"He certainly had other things come up over the years that might have cost him his job or suspended his job for a while, and he’s overcome them all, but we’re in a little bit of a no-way-out situation here," Haas told TVLine of the decision Casey now has to make.

Is it time for Casey to move on?

"The one thing that we’ve shown since episode one was how much he wants to be a father and be a family guy. It fits his character that the thing he’s going to put first is the health and safety of those boys."

The story will culminate in the series' 200th episode, with Hass admitting that "there are some big, big things happening, cinematically, and also emotionally," with the episode opening with Casey and girlfriend Sylvie Brett talking.

The fifth episode of season 10 has already teased Casey's departure with a promo that revealed emotional words from former Battalion Chief Boden, as well as flashbacks of Casey's years at Firehouse 51.

He told Herrmann he felt he needed to move to Oregon

Fans will have to wait until next week's episode to find out what decision he has come to, however, one of the biggest indications that Jesse could be leaving is showrunner Derek Haas' recent comments.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he teased that viewers can expect heartache for the Captain and paramedic-in-charge, Sylvie Brett - who finally found romance after years of will-they-won't-they - admitting that things aren't going to be "all roses" for the fan favourite couple.

One Chicago airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox