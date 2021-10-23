JoJo Siwa's head-turning photos with DWTS partner Jenna Johnson send fans wild

JoJo Siwa is causing a stir on the dancefloor and off! The DWTS contestant sent her social media followers into a tailspin with several snapshots she shared alongside her dance partner Jenna Johnson on Friday.

In the photos, JoJo, 18, had transformed herself into the pro-dancer, 27, complete with matching red outfits and brown hair too.

She explained why she'd had a makeover when she wrote: "It's almost Halloween…. So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!!

"Literally colored my hair and painted my toes definitely was worth it!!! We are PREPARED and EXCITED for this Monday on @dancingabc."

Fans were blown away by her attention to detail with many saying they couldn't tell them apart. But it was one major detail which got them talking... the huge engagement ring.

"Can we address the ring please," wrote one, while another said: "OMG the ring."

JoJo dressed up as Jenna and shocked fans with a replica engagement ring

Some of JoJo's followers thought she had gotten engaged to her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, before it was pointed out that she was just copying Jenna who is married to pro-dancer, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Sure enough, JoJo had found a replica of her partner's gorgeous ring. The photos come as speculation mounts that JoJo and Kylie have broken up.

Her girlfriend has been noticeably absent from the audience of the show and from JoJo's Instagram account too.

JoJo's fans thought she was engaged to girlfriend Kylie Prew

The Dance Moms star hinted at trouble in paradise when she thanked Jenna for being her best friend and support network as she deals with personal struggles.

In a sweet post ahead of their Disney week performance on Dancing with the Stars 2021, JoJo wrote an emotional message about Jenna which read: "Tomorrow. Somehow I've smiled the most ever this week, while also setting my crying record. Being on @dancingabc with @jennajohnson has been more than a dream come true.

"It's unexplainable the joy and happiness that I feel while on set, thank you Jenna for being the best partner In the entire world. This journey would be SO different without you."

