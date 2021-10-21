Halloween in London: 11 spooktacular things to do in the capital

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Halloween is creeping up on us (literally), the nights are getting darker, and London is full of ghoulishly good events to keep you entertained over spooky season.

Whether curling up on Halloween night with your favourite horror and spooky snacks is your vibe, or donning your finest costume and seeking out spooktacular cocktails around the city is more your jam, we've got you covered.

For the best Halloween-themed events around the city, read our guide of best spooky events in London this October.

Best Halloween events in London 2021

Jack the Ripper, Haunted London & Sherlock Holmes Halloween Tour

Take a trip back in time to discover sinister sides of London’s history. Embark on an open-top drive through the most haunted streets of London and take a chilling ghost tour of the capital. Those brave enough to take part will explore the underbelly of London’s East End, following the murderous trail of Jack the Ripper, before finishing the tour at the Sherlock Holmes pub.

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

Dare to get trapped in this terrifying escape room

Is there anything more terrifying than being locked in? Test your wits with a thrilling escape room game this Halloween. Located on E1’s Commercial Street, London Escaped houses multiple inspiring game rooms that will test you to your limits.

Guests will have 60 minutes to search, ruminate, panic and solve problems to make your way out of the room. Filled with mind-boggling twists and turns, the time runs out quickly, so you need to be on the ball! Take a group of six people, and choose your favourite themed room. Do you dare?

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

London Bridge Ghost Walking Tour for Two

Journey back in time on this spine-tingling tour of the capital, as you explore where law-abiding citizens would not dare enter and pass the site where anaesthetic-free operations were carried out, in the world’s oldest operating theatre. An experienced guide will take you to visit prostitute graveyards, secret alehouses, cockfighting rings and bear-baiting pits, on this two-hour tour of London Bridge's horrible history.

Prices from £40, visit redletterdays.co.uk

Party the night away with Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort is throwing a Halloween party like no other. Collaborating with one of the UK’s leading night clubs, Cirque Du Soul, they will bring the magic of New Orleans to life at NOLA-inspired venue, ‘Lafayette’ on Wednesday 27 October.

The Cirque Du Soul collective will entertain revellers throughout the night, soaking the air with the freshest collection of house, funk, soul, disco, bass, garage and hip-hop music. The one-off Halloween experience will feature a wicked mix of dancers, performances and decorations, inspired by New Orleans’ neon-lit streets and legendary creativity. For further magic on the night, guests can transform themselves with the help of makeup artists from In Your Dreams. Expect long tails and corsets, top hats and canes, glitter, sequins and feathers, blacks, reds, golds - if you don't dress up, you can't get down.

Tickets are available now via Fever at £12.00 (subject to booking fee), including a complimentary Southern Comfort slushie cocktail, to be redeemed on entry.

Best Halloween events for kids in London 2021

Magical Afternoon Tea for Two Adults and Two Children at Wands and Wizard Exploratorium

Step into a world of magical adventure with a family afternoon tea at Wands and Wizard Exploratorium for just £108. You'll be able to select a magic wand and begin spell casting to make the tea stand turn before you unlock a puzzle chest full to the brim with ingredients to make your own magical afternoon tea. After mastering the art of magic, indulge in a tempting selection of sweet treats and savoury nibbles.

To book, visit redletterdays.co.uk

Willa Wonka Halloween Party at Cloud Twelve

Cloud Twelve family wellness club in Notting Hill is running a weekend of spooktacular Halloween events on 29-31 October. Embrace your inner Ogre with slime making, get lost in the pumpkin hunt, decorate ghostly masks, feed a giant spider and bust mischievous ghosts.

Get picture perfect in the Spooky Photobooth and explore our enchanted forest to find a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's Trick Or Treat Shop. Finish with a monster parade and a haunted disco.

For details visit cloudtwelve.co.uk

Get spooked at Shrek's Adventure! London

The residents of Shrek's Adventure! London are celebrating Halloween this half term with a visit from a clumsy witch!

This Halloween, the clumsy witch needs all our help to find her dropped belongings after crash landing in London. Guests can pick up a trail card from the entrance and keep their eyes peeled for the spooky items before they board the magic 3D bus that will whisk them to Far Far Away.

At the end of the tour just hand your list to the witch and she will delve into her spooky cauldron to give you a special treat!

For more information visit shreksadventure.com

SEA LIFE London Aquarium: Creepy Crawly Adventure

This Halloween, from October 17 to November 1, SEA LIFE London Aquarium's Rainforest Adventure is taking a scary turn as it is overrun by thousands of creepy crawlies.

If brave enough, guests are invited to discover some of the Amazon's most amazing inhabitants, including the UK's largest population of piranhas, crocodiles, poison dart frogs and snapping and pig-nosed turtles. There is so much more to discover throughout the rest of the attraction too, from Shark Walk, Penguin Point and Rock Pool Explorer, all the way to Coral Kingdom.

Visit visitsealife.com for more information.

Take the kids to KidZania in London

KidZania London is getting ready to welcome kids and adults this October half term - and you can't miss it!

Kids aged 4-14 can join the thrills and frights as the indoor city full of immersive activities based on real-life jobs is transformed into a fa-BOO-lous ghost town with six new activities especially for Halloween.

Meanwhile, adults can take over the city for one night only on 22 October, from 7pm to 11pm, and try everything on offer to release the inner child. From an airline pilot to a doctor, firefighter or a radio DJ, grown-ups can make their dream career a reality… It's a little scary and a lot of fun!

For more information visit kidzania.co.uk

Best food & drink Halloween events in London 2021

Granary Square Brasserie in King's Cross is getting into 'Día de los Muertos' festivities with a show-stopping installation across its entrance, as well as a limited-edition cocktail menu created in collaboration with Cointreau. The gorgeous floral installation has given the popular venue a Mexican makeover, featuring bold bursts of colour and breathtaking blooms.

Devilishly tasty cocktails include the El Diablo, a fruity blend of Cointreau, Tequila, Mezcal, lime, pineapple, apple and avocado and the Café Naranja, a special twist on an Espresso Martini. The special menu is available from Monday 11 October to Sunday 7 November – and make sure to book because the venue (including the terrace) is always bustling. Those dining at the venue on Saturday 30 October will be treated to a Halloween spooktacular featuring live entertainment and DJs.

To make a reservation, visit granarysquarebrasserie.com

Spook-tacular Halloween Afternoon Tea

To celebrate Halloween, luxury French tea purveyor Mariage Frères is introducing a bewitching new afternoon tea experience at its resplendent tea emporium in the heart of London’s Covent Garden. From 25th-31st October, guests can enjoy a limited-edition Halloween Afternoon Tea (£35pp) in the flagship store’s stunning Salon de Thé.

Each and every item has been delicately infused with tea from Mariage Frères’ exquisite Halloween tea collection – expect spooky Black Bao Burgers filled with beef tataki and coleslaw infused with Chaï Parisen® tea; an assortment of mushroom and cashew sandwiches; and a hauntingly delicious Chicken Ballotine with pumpkin, ginger and polenta and infused with Full Moon Party® green tea.

Sweet treats include the signature annual special, the ghoulish Fantome de L’Opera: a yuzu sponge cake infused with Earl Grey Imperial® tea and coated in Italian meringue; alongside a pumpkin and orange cheesecake, and frighteningly-good black macarons filled with chocolate ganache infused with Midnight Magic® red tea and a gianduja gooey centre.

To book, visit mariagefreres.com

